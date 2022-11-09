Truckers for Troops – Day 2

It’s Day 2 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we’re raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and supports efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness.

It’s day 2 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we’re raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and supports efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness. Also, the IRS has found itself with a full wallet, and a lot of that cash could end up helping them taking a closer look at you. And truckers passing through Georgia could see a little savings at the pump a little longer thanks to action by the state’s governor; meanwhile, North Carolina’s governor is joining the push for zero emissions trucks.

As diesel prices continue to rise, EIA says prices north of $5 are here to stay a while. Spot rates could be in for a slight bump. And ‘tis the season to make sure you’re chained up when required.

Get ready for heavier IRS enforcement

The IRS has found itself with a full wallet, and a lot of that cash could end up helping them taking a closer look at you. We’ll find out what that could mean for you, and what you should do as a result, from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

Georgia extends a little savings at the pump

Truckers passing through Georgia could see a little savings at the pump a little longer thanks to action by the state’s governor; meanwhile, North Carolina’s governor is joining the push for zero emissions trucks.

