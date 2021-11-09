Truckers for Troops Day 1 – veterans and voices from the past

Land Line Now, Nov. 8, 2021.

It’s Day 1 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign, our effort to raise money to send care packages to troops and help veterans at home.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Newly-passed infrastructure bill contains a number of truck-related highlights. More lawmakers call on EPA to address DEF sensor problems. And there are a few cases where using a blowtorch is a good idea – here’s one where it’s not.

II. Veterans Community Project – how it all began

We’ll take a look at how Truckers for Troops helps veterans now – The Veterans Community Project. The effort started as an idea – veterans who wanted to help fellow veterans in need – and became much more.

III. A veteran takes a look back

We’ll hear from one of the first recipients of those Truckers for Troops care packages, who explains why they’re important.

IV. Stories from past Truckers for Troops

We’re celebrating our 15th annual effort with some stories from previous Truckers for Troops. We’ll hear an interview with one of our troops from 2013 – our former News Anchor Reed Black’s interview with Army Sergeant Robert Gigilia of New Jersey. And we’ll hear a thank-you letter from 2012 from a recipient of a care package paid for by your donations.

