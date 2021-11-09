Truckers for Troops Day 1 – veterans and voices from the past

Land Line Now, Nov. 8, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
It’s Day 1 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign, our effort to raise money to send care packages to troops and help veterans at home.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Newly-passed infrastructure bill contains a number of truck-related highlights. More lawmakers call on EPA to address DEF sensor problems. And there are a few cases where using a blowtorch is a good idea – here’s one where it’s not.
II. Veterans Community Project – how it all began
We’ll take a look at how Truckers for Troops helps veterans now – The Veterans Community Project. The effort started as an idea – veterans who wanted to help fellow veterans in need – and became much more.
III. A veteran takes a look back
We’ll hear from one of the first recipients of those Truckers for Troops care packages, who explains why they’re important.
IV. Stories from past Truckers for Troops
We’re celebrating our 15th annual effort with some stories from previous Truckers for Troops. We’ll hear an interview with one of our troops from 2013 – our former News Anchor Reed Black’s interview with Army Sergeant Robert Gigilia of New Jersey. And we’ll hear a thank-you letter from 2012 from a recipient of a care package paid for by your donations.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- For a full breakdown of what’s inside the highway bill, and what’s not, click here.
- The OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign runs this week, until the start of business Monday, Nov. 15. You can join OOIDA or renew your membership for a discounted rate, and 10% of that will go toward care packages for troops and to support the Veterans Community Project. OOIDA will match that money.
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Evan “Buddy” Haston Petro in Amarillo, Texas. That’s at Exit 75 off Interstate 40. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.