Truckers for Troops 2022 – Day 1

It’s Day 1 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops Telethon, our annual effort to raise money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and support efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness. Also, as part of our series marking OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, Ashley Blackford reports on where we’re at in the fight for truckers to get paid overtime. And Tuesday is election day, and all 435 members of the U.S. House and one-third of the U.S. Senate will face the voters, along with a host of ballot issues in different states. We’ll discuss what’s likely to happen and how it might shape policy.

More than 200,000 trucks are under a new NHTSA recall. Time is running out to comment on possible changes to ELD requirements. And what winning the Powerball jackpot could buy you, besides just about everything.

The fight over the Fair Labor Standards Act

As part of our series marking OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, Ashley Blackford reports on where we’re at in the fight for truckers to get paid overtime.

Election preview

Tuesday is election day, and all 435 members of the U.S. House and one-third of the U.S. Senate will face the voters, along with a host of ballot issues in different states. We’ll discuss what’s likely to happen and how it might shape policy.

