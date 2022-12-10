Truckers dinged for ‘lack of inspections’

Inspections are not something that any trucker likes, but they are necessary for some purposes. Among them is the simple ability to get loads. We’ll discuss a situation involving truckers, inspections and brokers with Tom Crowley and Aaron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Inspections are not something that any trucker likes, but they are necessary for some purposes. Among them is the simple ability to get loads. Also, from a truck stop employee who went beyond the extra mile to a company that said goodbye to its workers by text message, we’ll bring you the good and the bad from recent news with some Roses and Razzberries. And what’s the most unusual thing you’ve ever seen? We all have some stories about weird stuff we’ve seen out on the road. Marty Ellis recently ran into three of those oddball stories, and he shared them with us.

The Federal Highway Administrator has a new leader. President Biden announces a $36 billion bailout plan that helps truckers. And an American city is facing a class-action lawsuit over its truck ticketing practices.

