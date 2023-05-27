Truck shows – the best of old and new ► Podcast

June is shaping up to be a busy month for truck shows around the U.S. We’ll take a look at the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Antique Truck Show and SuperRigs, both of which are coming up in a couple of weeks. Also, blood pressure can tell you a lot about your health. We’ll get some insight into blood pressure, what it should be and how to handle it, from Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher Fund. And one recent case of a nuclear verdict caught Marty Ellis’s attention, just as it’s caught the attention of people throughout the trucking industry.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12 – A busy month for truck shows

24:52 – Checking up on your blood pressure

39:36 – Concerns about nuclear verdicts

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The committee dedicated to studying underrides holds its first meeting. A word of warning about cargo thefts this holiday weekend. And the final numbers from CVSA’s Brake Safety Day are in.

Back to top

June a busy month for truck shows

June is shaping up to be a busy month for truck shows around the U.S. We’ll take a look at the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Antique Truck Show and SuperRigs, both of which are coming up in a couple of weeks.

Back to top

Checking up on your blood pressure

Blood pressure is an important part of checking your vital signs, one that can tell you a lot about your health. But for many Americans, it also represents a challenge. We’ll get some insight into blood pressure, what it should be and how to handle it, from Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher Fund.

Back to top

Concerns about nuclear verdicts

By now, most people involved in trucking have heard of so-called nuclear verdicts. One recent case in that vein caught Marty Ellis’s attention, just as it’s caught the attention of people throughout the trucking industry.

Back to top