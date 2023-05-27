Truck shows – the best of old and new ► Podcast

June is shaping up to be a busy month for truck shows around the U.S. We’ll take a look at the American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Antique Truck Show and SuperRigs, both of which are coming up in a couple of weeks. Also, blood pressure can tell you a lot about your health. We’ll get some insight into blood pressure, what it should be and how to handle it, from Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher Fund. And one recent case of a nuclear verdict caught Marty Ellis’s attention, just as it’s caught the attention of people throughout the trucking industry.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The committee dedicated to studying underrides holds its first meeting. A word of warning about cargo thefts this holiday weekend. And the final numbers from CVSA’s Brake Safety Day are in.
