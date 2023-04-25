Truck shows – raising money for a good cause

We’ll have details on truck shows set for May and some of the causes benefitting from them, including Make a Wish and mental health. Also, the importance of supplemental towing and cleanup is the topic of this week’s Insurance Interchange. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss how this additional coverage can be fairly inexpensive, but can save people a lot of money. And the nomination of Julie Su to be secretary of labor has generated more than its share of controversy. Now, a committee in the U.S. Senate is posed to vote on her nomination.
9:43 – May truck shows raise money for good causes.
24:03 – Supplemental towing and cleanup.
38:47 – Committee poised to vote on Su nomination.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Colorado announces new heavy-duty truck emissions standards – and they look pretty familiar. A New York-based trucker gets slapped with the imminent hazard label. And get your squishing shoes ready: the spotted lanternfly is back.
May truck shows raise money for good causes
May is quickly approaching and the month is filled with truck shows happening all over the country. We’ll have details on those shows and some of the causes money is being raised for, including Make a Wish and mental health.
Supplemental towing and cleanup
The importance of supplemental towing and cleanup is the topic of this week’s Insurance Interchange. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss how this additional coverage can be fairly inexpensive, but can save people a lot of money should the worst-case scenario happen.
Committee poised to vote on Su nomination
The nomination of Julie Su to be secretary of labor has generated more than its share of controversy. Now, a committee in the U.S. Senate is posed to vote on her nomination. We’ll discuss what’s happening and why it matters to truckers in particular.