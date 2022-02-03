Truck parking: the good, the bad and the frustrating

We’ll take another trip to The Parking Zone with Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine, who tells us about some of the bad developments (looking at you, U.S. Department of Transportation) and some of the good (thanks, Washington state) in truck parking.

We’ll take another trip to The Parking Zone with Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine, who tells us about some of the bad developments (looking at you, U.S. Department of Transportation) and some of the good (thanks, Washington state) in truck parking. Also, tried to buy a new or used truck recently? If you have, you know how hard is. Steve Tam of ACT Research tells us about the ongoing problems, how that’s affecting truck buyers and what the future looks like for the market. And yesterday, we told you about a hearing on automated vehicles and some of the issues that were expected to come up.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are getting involved in the anti-vaccine blockade on the U.S.-Canada border. One state gets a waiver from new Entry Level Driver Training rules. And the nation’s most famous marmot predicts six more weeks of winter – but what do the experts say?

The problem with trying to buy a truck

Automated vehicles get a grilling on Capitol Hill

Yesterday, we told you about a hearing on automated vehicles and some of the issues that were expected to come up. That hearing has now taken place, and we’ll have an update.

