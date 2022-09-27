Contact Us

Truck parking shortage: Where are we?

September 26, 2022

|

Later this week, the National Coalition on Truck Parking will gather to discuss progress on addressing the national shortage of truck parking spaces. We’ll find out what some of the key points that will be discussed from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Listen to our full show

Later this week, the National Coalition on Truck Parking will gather to discuss progress on addressing the national shortage of truck parking spaces. Also, the OOIDA Foundation recently began offering members an update on market conditions. Andrew King, a research analyst at the Foundation, stops by to give us the highlights – and, yes, even some lowlights, from the most recent report. And Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine recap and analyze the biggest stories of the last couple weeks, from a plea to give truckers more hours-of-service flexibility and possible changes to ELD requirements to Robin Hutcheson’s confirmation as FMCSA administrator.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Canada is ending its cross-border COVID-19 measures – and OOIDA wants the U.S. to follow suit. Florida is bracing for a major hurricane in the coming days. And there are two new recalls in effect that may impact you.

Market report

The OOIDA Foundation recently began offering members an update on market conditions. Andrew King, a research analyst at the Foundation, stops by to give us the highlights – and, yes, even some lowlights, from the most recent report. The data also gives us a sense of where we may be headed as the spot market enters a new period.

News roundtable

The news has been flowing like a fire hose on full blast lately. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine recap and analyze the biggest stories of the last couple weeks, from a plea to give truckers more hours-of-service flexibility and possible changes to ELD requirements to Robin Hutcheson’s confirmation as FMCSA administrator.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

 

Related Podcasts

California AB5 Port of Los Angeles truck photo

Spencer: Hope for political solution for AB5

OOIDA’s Todd Spencer talks about California’s AB5, the uncertainty it’s introduced and the need for a solution to the problems it’s created.

September 23

trucker Highway Angel

Michigan trucker saves toddler

A Michigan trucker is being hailed a hero for rescuing a toddler playing on the side of the highway. We’ll discuss how he’s being honored.

September 22

ELD

Possible ELD changes on the horizon

FMCSA is asking for comments about ELD regulations, hinting at possible changes to the pre-2000 engine exemption. We’ll have the details.

September 21

CSA

Checking your CSA score

If you are on your own authority, the CSA score is all-important. But it can be a mystery, in terms of how it’s figured and how to check it.

September 20

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Truck parking shortage: Where are we?

Spencer: Hope for political solution for AB5

Michigan trucker saves toddler

Possible ELD changes on the horizon

Checking your CSA score