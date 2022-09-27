Truck parking shortage: Where are we?

Later this week, the National Coalition on Truck Parking will gather to discuss progress on addressing the national shortage of truck parking spaces. We’ll find out what some of the key points that will be discussed from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Also, the OOIDA Foundation recently began offering members an update on market conditions. Andrew King, a research analyst at the Foundation, stops by to give us the highlights – and, yes, even some lowlights, from the most recent report. And Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine recap and analyze the biggest stories of the last couple weeks, from a plea to give truckers more hours-of-service flexibility and possible changes to ELD requirements to Robin Hutcheson's confirmation as FMCSA administrator.

Canada is ending its cross-border COVID-19 measures – and OOIDA wants the U.S. to follow suit. Florida is bracing for a major hurricane in the coming days. And there are two new recalls in effect that may impact you.

Market report

The OOIDA Foundation recently began offering members an update on market conditions. Andrew King, a research analyst at the Foundation, stops by to give us the highlights – and, yes, even some lowlights, from the most recent report. The data also gives us a sense of where we may be headed as the spot market enters a new period.

News roundtable

The news has been flowing like a fire hose on full blast lately. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine recap and analyze the biggest stories of the last couple weeks, from a plea to give truckers more hours-of-service flexibility and possible changes to ELD requirements to Robin Hutcheson’s confirmation as FMCSA administrator.

