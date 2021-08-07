Contact Us
TravelCenters

Truck parking push goes into high gear

August 6, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Aug. 6, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

The attempt to get money to build truck parking spaces into the infrastructure bill shifted into high gear today with a proposed amendment.

truck parking

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

A truck parking amendment has been introduced in the Senate. A strike could cause traffic headaches at the Canadian border. And the case of the unicorn bandits.

II. Roses and Razzberries

From the CEO of a truck manufacturer who’s charged with all kinds of false statements to a couple of top federal officials who clearly understand what’s really happening in trucking, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

III. Truckers affected by the rental car shortage? Yeah, it’s a thing

Marty Ellis is back on the truck show circuit, but he’s also dealing with truckers who have unique problems – such as being affected by the national rental car shortage.

IV. Supporters try to add truck parking money to infrastructure bill

The attempt to get money to build additional truck parking spaces into the infrastructure bill shifted into high gear today as an amendment was proposed. We’ll have the details.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

TravelCenters

Related Podcasts

infrastructure truck parking money

Why no cash for truck parking?

Why adding truck parking money to the infrastructure bill is such an uphill climb; also, the worst roads and the best infrastructure.

August 05

ELD

ELD oversight: Congress holds FMCSA’s feet to the fire

ELD oversight, a place for coercion complaints and a closer look at truck leasing are all part of the proposed Senate infrastructure bill.

August 04

Truck Parking signage

No room for truck parking in infrastructure bill

The bipartisan infrastructure bill lacks any truck parking money, and includes a study that could create problems for the trucking industry.

August 03

CSA

CSA and DataQ – is reform ahead?

OOIDA has long pointed out shortcomings in both CSA and the DataQ system for handling disputes. Now another push is on to reform the system.

August 02

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Truck parking push goes into high gear

Why no cash for truck parking?

ELD oversight: Congress holds FMCSA’s feet to the fire

No room for truck parking in infrastructure bill

CSA and DataQ – is reform ahead?