Truck parking push goes into high gear

The attempt to get money to build truck parking spaces into the infrastructure bill shifted into high gear today with a proposed amendment.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

A truck parking amendment has been introduced in the Senate. A strike could cause traffic headaches at the Canadian border. And the case of the unicorn bandits.

II. Roses and Razzberries

From the CEO of a truck manufacturer who’s charged with all kinds of false statements to a couple of top federal officials who clearly understand what’s really happening in trucking, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

III. Truckers affected by the rental car shortage? Yeah, it’s a thing

Marty Ellis is back on the truck show circuit, but he’s also dealing with truckers who have unique problems – such as being affected by the national rental car shortage.

IV. Supporters try to add truck parking money to infrastructure bill

The attempt to get money to build additional truck parking spaces into the infrastructure bill shifted into high gear today as an amendment was proposed. We’ll have the details.

