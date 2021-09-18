Truck parking problem: not all hope is lost

Land Line Now, Sept. 17, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

The truck parking problem is huge, but not all hope is lost. Plus, previewing next week’s confirmation hearing for FMCSA administrator.

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

FMCSA celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with a message to drivers; a trucker gets the green light to move forward with a lawsuit against CBD oil companies; and it’s not quite Christmas in September, but we’ve got new details on the Capitol Christmas Tree haul.

II. Parking Zone

The truck parking problem isn’t going away anytime soon, thanks in part to Congress’ inability to get anything done, but not all hope is lost. There’s one more solid path to victory.

III. Observations from The Spirit

Why does it seem like more trucks are zooming too quickly through truck stop parking lots and onto highways?

IV. Government shutdown talks and transportation legislation

Transportation issues on the Capitol Hill docket next week, including a confirmation hearing for FMCSA administrator.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information