Truck parking: More chances to fix it

Land Line Now, Aug. 20, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Truck parking was left out of the infrastructure bill, but stand-alone bill HR2187, is still there, and another opportunity is coming up.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The recipe is right for record rate increases. New England braces for its first possible hurricane in 30 years. And getting you and your truck ready for CVSA Brake Safety Week.
II. Truck parking bill still there; but bad news looms as well
Truck parking advocates struck out trying to get funding added to the bipartisan infrastructure package, but the game isn’t over yet. The truck parking bill, HR 2187, still has a pretty good shot of advancing, but only if truck drivers step up to the plate ready to swing. Also, a couple of tragic accidents that can be attributed to a lack of parking, a letter to the editor that gets it wrong about truck stops; and a California city charging truckers to park at their own homes.
III. Marty says get yourself some education
Marty Ellis is spending some time in the Land of Beer and Cheese – otherwise known as Wisconsin – encouraging those he talks with to get some education – and he has just the place to get it.
IV. Another chance for money to pave more truck parking
The infrastructure bill appears to be moving slowly forward with no money for truck parking. So OOIDA is looking for the next opportunity to get funding to pave more spaces.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The American Transportation Research Institute is asking owner-operators, independent contractors and company drivers why they wanted to get involved in the industry – and whether those expectations have been met. The deadline to contribute is September 17th. Go directly to the ATRI survey page or learn more at truckingresearch.org.
- Call or email your members of Congress and ask them to support HR 2187, the truck parking bill. You can do that through the OOIDA Call to Action.
- Read the latest entry in The Parking Zone.
- Read more about the 85th percentile rule: California bill would revise speed limit rule.
- TSA officials are asking that truckers who witness suspicious activity as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches call the TSA. The number is 1-844-TSA-FRST, or 1-844-872-3778.
- I-70 through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado is back open. For the latest information on that and other Colorado highways, go to cotrip.org.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Big Rig Truck Show in Chippewa Falls, Wis. Stop in and join OOIDA at a $10 discount. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. You can contact lawmakers via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country, we want to hear from you. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website. If you have specific questions or want to report a problem facing truckers, either call OOIDA at 816-229-5791, or email Questions@OOIDA.com.