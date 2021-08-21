Truck parking: More chances to fix it

Land Line Now, Aug. 20, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Truck parking was left out of the infrastructure bill, but stand-alone bill HR2187, is still there, and another opportunity is coming up.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The recipe is right for record rate increases. New England braces for its first possible hurricane in 30 years. And getting you and your truck ready for CVSA Brake Safety Week.

II. Truck parking bill still there; but bad news looms as well

Truck parking advocates struck out trying to get funding added to the bipartisan infrastructure package, but the game isn’t over yet. The truck parking bill, HR 2187, still has a pretty good shot of advancing, but only if truck drivers step up to the plate ready to swing. Also, a couple of tragic accidents that can be attributed to a lack of parking, a letter to the editor that gets it wrong about truck stops; and a California city charging truckers to park at their own homes.

III. Marty says get yourself some education

Marty Ellis is spending some time in the Land of Beer and Cheese – otherwise known as Wisconsin – encouraging those he talks with to get some education – and he has just the place to get it.

IV. Another chance for money to pave more truck parking

The infrastructure bill appears to be moving slowly forward with no money for truck parking. So OOIDA is looking for the next opportunity to get funding to pave more spaces.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information