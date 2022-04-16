Contact Us
Truck parking gets federal attention

April 15, 2022

Listen to our full show

There’s been an increase in chatter about the truck parking crisis over the first three months of 2022 – and a lot of that chatter is apparently coming from the top levels of the government. Also, the Mid-America Trucking Show has a lot of serious stuff, including new technology and products. But it’s also a lot of fun. We’ll take a walk through the lighter side of MATS. Also, among the sights and sounds at MATS, there was a sneak peak of OOIDA’s Truck to Success seminar. We’ll have reaction from those who attended. And truck makers are saying full steam ahead on electric trucks – but the group that represents them in Washington, D.C., is trying to put the brakes on. So what’s going on?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices drop for the third time in four weeks. The chorus of groups calling for an end to increased border inspections in Texas grows. And OOIDA plans to be the voice of trucks in a challenge to hours-of-service changes in a U.S. appeals court.

Miss MATS? Here’s a virtual tour

The Mid-America Trucking Show has a lot of serious stuff, including new technology and products. But it’s also a lot of fun. We’ll take a walk through the lighter side of MATS. Also, among the sights and sounds at MATS, there was a sneak peak of OOIDA’s Truck to Success seminar. We’ll have reaction from those who attended.

What’s going on with electric trucks?

Truck makers are saying full steam ahead on electric trucks – but the group that represents them in Washington, D.C., is trying to put the brakes on. So what’s going on?

