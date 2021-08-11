Truck parking fails to make the cut

Land Line Now, Aug. 10, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
The U.S. Senate has approved the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We’ll have the details including the lack of funding for truck parking.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
The infrastructure bill passes the Senate. More states issue waivers in response to fuel shortages. And a London Bridge is (not) falling down.
II. Options when you get a ticket
Getting a traffic ticket is never fun and even less fun depending on where you get it. And in some places, if you get pulled over, you don’t have many options.
III. Alabama eyes highway protest legislation
Concerns about protests that disrupt highway traffic are prompting Alabama lawmakers to take action; meanwhile, Pennsylvania is trying to speed up moving highway money that now goes to state troopers back into highways.
IV. Truck parking not in infrastructure bill
The U.S. Senate has given its formal OK to the bipartisan infrastructure bill. So what is and isn’t in it, and what’s next? We’ll have the details.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Racine, Wis. That’s at Exit 333 on Interstate 94. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can get more information from Road Law here or send an email here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.