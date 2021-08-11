Contact Us
Truck parking fails to make the cut

August 10, 2021

Land Line Now, Aug. 10, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

The U.S. Senate has approved the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We’ll have the details including the lack of funding for truck parking.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The infrastructure bill passes the Senate. More states issue waivers in response to fuel shortages. And a London Bridge is (not) falling down.

II. Options when you get a ticket

Getting a traffic ticket is never fun and even less fun depending on where you get it. And in some places, if you get pulled over, you don’t have many options.

III. Alabama eyes highway protest legislation

Concerns about protests that disrupt highway traffic are prompting Alabama lawmakers to take action; meanwhile, Pennsylvania is trying to speed up moving highway money that now goes to state troopers back into highways.

IV. Truck parking not in infrastructure bill

The U.S. Senate has given its formal OK to the bipartisan infrastructure bill. So what is and isn’t in it, and what’s next? We’ll have the details.

