Truck parking enters the chat

February 24, 2022

The truck parking crisis has entered the chat in D.C. as a means to addressing the supply chain crisis.

Today’s News: The U.S. People’s Convoy hits a snag

Plus, Canada starts scaling down the state of emergency brought on by protests there; and an automaker thought it had a beat on the future of shopping, but it’s back to the drawing board.

Infrastructure money: spigot remains dry

What’s holding up billions of dollars meant for infrastructure projects?

Like zombies in a horror movie…

…left lane restriction bills keep popping up in statehouse across the country, Plus, the state out West that’s considering a fuel tax hike.

