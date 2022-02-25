Truck parking enters the chat

The truck parking crisis has entered the chat in D.C. as a means to addressing the supply chain crisis.
Today’s News: The U.S. People’s Convoy hits a snag
Plus, Canada starts scaling down the state of emergency brought on by protests there; and an automaker thought it had a beat on the future of shopping, but it’s back to the drawing board.
Infrastructure money: spigot remains dry
What’s holding up billions of dollars meant for infrastructure projects?
Like zombies in a horror movie…
…left lane restriction bills keep popping up in statehouse across the country, Plus, the state out West that’s considering a fuel tax hike.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Monday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Grand Bay, Ala. That’s at Exit 4 off Interstate 10. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- The public comment period for FHWA’s information request on the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act is still open. You can submit comments here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.