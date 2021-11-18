Truck parking crisis gets cities’ attention

Land Line Now, Nov. 17, 2021.

Cities are finally realizing truck parking is a crisis, and their role in fixing it. Two OOIDA Board members share what they told them.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A House T&I committee hearing on the supply chain crisis hones in on the problem of detention times. Opponents of the large employer vaccine mandate may have caught a break as a court is picked to hear arguments. And the long snapper-turned-mechanic who got his team back on the road to victory.

II. Buying used? Here’s some advice

How can you tell if a used truck you’re considering buying is a gem and not a lemon? One way is through a 3rd party inspection. Buying used expert Greg Frary of Truck Tractor Trailer explains what that is and why it’s important.

III. Holidays and freight

The holidays are coming up quick, which means turkeys and trees are at front of mind for many Americans. Stephen Petit of DAT offers a look at what that means for truckers this year – before getting into the latest numbers and trends on the spot market.

IV. OOIDA Board members wake cities up to truck parking crisis

Cities are finally waking up and realizing that truck parking has become a crisis, and that they have to play a role in fixing it. And the National League of Cities has played a leadership role in that effort. Recently, two members of the OOIDA Board of Directors spoke to the group about what’s needed.

