It’s barely been a day, but the two new bills dedicated to truck parking are already gaining some early support in the House and Senate. We’ll break down the latest with early reactions from Washington, D.C., and the floor of the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. We’ll also get into the best practices for maintaining your fuel system.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Truck parking bills gain early support.

24:03 – Keys to maintaining your fuel system.

38:47 – More truck parking talk, but from MATS.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Top News: The Mid-America Trucking Show officially gets started

Plus, a second suitor is trying to woo TA away from BP, and more news of the day.

Back to top

Truck parking bills gain early support

It’s barely been a day, but the two new bills dedicated to truck parking are already gaining some early support in the House and Senate. Jay Grimes, OOIDA director of federal affairs, joins us with the latest on the push. He’s also got details about the Transportation Research Board’s latest meeting on driver compensation.

Back to top

Keys to maintaining your fuel system

Every machine has critical systems. That’s especially true of your truck, and perhaps most vital is the diesel that fuels the engine. Maintenance expert Kevin Lindsey of TA Petro Travel Center joins the show to talk about best practices for maintaining your fuel system.

Back to top

More truck parking talk, but from MATS

We dive back into the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act from the floor of the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and George O’Connor of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office gives us their early take on the bills.

Back to top