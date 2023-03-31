It’s barely been a day, but the two new bills dedicated to truck parking are already gaining some early support in the House and Senate. We’ll break down the latest with early reactions from Washington, D.C., and the floor of the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. We’ll also get into the best practices for maintaining your fuel system.
9:43 – Truck parking bills gain early support.
24:03 – Keys to maintaining your fuel system.
38:47 – More truck parking talk, but from MATS.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Contact your lawmakers today and tell them to support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.
- Early registration for the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show ends tomorrow. To register as an attendee or a display truck, visit the ATHS website or call 816-891-9900.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at MATS in Louisville, Ky. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can find more on truck repair and maintenance from TA & Petro here. If you have questions, you can email them to AskTATruckService@ta-petro.com.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Top News: The Mid-America Trucking Show officially gets started
Plus, a second suitor is trying to woo TA away from BP, and more news of the day.
Truck parking bills gain early support
It’s barely been a day, but the two new bills dedicated to truck parking are already gaining some early support in the House and Senate. Jay Grimes, OOIDA director of federal affairs, joins us with the latest on the push. He’s also got details about the Transportation Research Board’s latest meeting on driver compensation.
Keys to maintaining your fuel system
Every machine has critical systems. That’s especially true of your truck, and perhaps most vital is the diesel that fuels the engine. Maintenance expert Kevin Lindsey of TA Petro Travel Center joins the show to talk about best practices for maintaining your fuel system.
More truck parking talk, but from MATS
We dive back into the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act from the floor of the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and George O’Connor of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office gives us their early take on the bills.