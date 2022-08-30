Truck parking bill – what will it cost?

What does it cost to make progress on truck parking? A federal watchdog agency has an estimate. We’ll explain what it is and why it matters.
What does it cost to make progress on truck parking? A federal watchdog agency has an estimate. We’ll explain what it is and why it matters. Also, truck show season is still in full swing around the country. We’ll take a look at some of the shows happening throughout the month of September. And AB5, hair testing and spotted lanternflies – Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine stop by Studio A for our latest Land Line Media roundtable discussion about the big (and not so big) stories of the week.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A refinery fire leads to an emergency hours-of-service order for four Midwestern states. The founding members of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board are named. And the Special Olympics South Carolina convoy gets an impressive turnout.
Truck show season still going
Truck show season is still in full swing around the country. We’ll take a look at some of the shows happening throughout the month of September.
News roundup
AB5, hair testing and spotted lanternflies – Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine stop by Studio A for our latest Land Line Media roundtable discussion about the big (and not so big) stories of the week.
