Truck parking bill introduced in Senate

A Senate version of a truck parking bill is now officially in play. And what happens next could have a big impact on the lives of many truckers out on the road. Also, in an effort to retain drivers, a woman has started a mentor-mentee program. We’ll speak with her, and to a member of OOIDA who credits her successful career to the support she’s received from the program. And lawmakers in New Jersey are considering whether to revise the amount of time that both gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles are allowed to idle.

In an effort to retain drivers, a woman has started a mentor-mentee program. We’ll speak with her, and to a member of OOIDA who credits her successful career from the support she’s received from the program.

Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering whether to revise the amount of time that both gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles are allowed to idle. Meanwhile, a Pennsylvania lawmaker wants the Department of Revenue to report how much fuel tax was collected in each municipality.

