Truck parking bill heads to House floor

A U.S. House committee has give its stamp of approval to the truck parking bill, which means the effort starts to get it on the House floor. We’ll find out what’s next from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Listen to our full show

A U.S. House committee has give its stamp of approval to the truck parking bill, which means the effort starts to get it on the House floor. We’ll find out what’s next from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, for the past four years, Ed and Deborah Kingdon have spent nearly every waking moment – and most sleeping moments – together as a driving team for a North Carolina trucking company. So when they were picked to haul the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, it presented them with a unique opportunity. And container import levels have set another record, this time for the second-busiest month on record. Dean Croke of DAT explains.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A truck parking bill passes through the House Transportation Committee. A new system is being used on I-40 in Oklahoma to alert wrong-way drivers. And a former Texas official is sentenced in a scheme to fraudulently issue CDLs.

Couple to haul Capitol Christmas Tree

For the past four years, Ed and Deborah Kingdon have spent nearly every waking moment – and most sleeping moments – together as a driving team for a North Carolina trucking company. So when they were picked to haul the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, it presented them with a unique opportunity.

Container imports soar

Container import levels have set another record, this time for the second-busiest month on record. Dean Croke of DAT explains.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information