Truck parking bill heads to House floor

A U.S. House committee has give its stamp of approval to the truck parking bill, which means the effort starts to get it on the House floor. We’ll find out what’s next from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.
A truck parking bill passes through the House Transportation Committee. A new system is being used on I-40 in Oklahoma to alert wrong-way drivers. And a former Texas official is sentenced in a scheme to fraudulently issue CDLs.
Couple to haul Capitol Christmas Tree
For the past four years, Ed and Deborah Kingdon have spent nearly every waking moment – and most sleeping moments – together as a driving team for a North Carolina trucking company. So when they were picked to haul the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, it presented them with a unique opportunity.
Container imports soar
Container import levels have set another record, this time for the second-busiest month on record. Dean Croke of DAT explains.
