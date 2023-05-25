Truck parking bill heads to House floor ► Podcast

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act passes out of a U.S. House committee and heads to the House floor after an overwhelming “yes” vote. Also, we’ll speak with a licensed therapist about her specialized approach to offering counselling services to men and women behind the wheel. Load posts last week were the third highest in 2023. DAT breaks down the numbers and talks about the impact CVSA’s international road check had on the spot market in today’s Market Update. And Marty Ellis discusses how many trucking companies have dropped out of the industry as a result of recent economic conditions, and some carriers that have found a way to help retain drivers by giving them a piece of the pie.
0:00 – Panel votes “yes” on truck parking bill
10:12– Taking care of your mental health
24:52 – How did Roadcheck affect the spot market?
39:36 – Some good news and some bad news
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Petro in Johnsons Corner, Colo. That’s at Exit 254 off Interstate 25. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- For more information on Dr. Neely’s counseling center visit her website.
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Find more information here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Panel votes “yes” on truck parking bill
The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act passes out of a U.S. House committee and heads to the House floor after an overwhelming “yes” vote.
Taking care of your mental health
Keeping your mental health in check is just as important as your pre-trip inspection. Today, we’ll speak with a licensed therapist about her specialized approach to offering counselling services to men and women behind the wheel.
How did Roadcheck affect the spot market?
Load posts last week were the third highest in 2023. DAT breaks down the numbers and talks about the impact CVSA’s international Roadcheck had on the spot market in today’s Market Update.
Some good news and some bad news
Marty Ellis has some good news and some bad news. The bad news relates to how many trucking companies have dropped out of the industry as a result of recent economic conditions. The good news is about some carriers that have found a way to help retain drivers by giving them a piece of the pie.