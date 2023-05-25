Truck parking bill heads to House floor ► Podcast

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act passes out of a U.S. House committee and heads to the House floor after an overwhelming “yes” vote. Also, we’ll speak with a licensed therapist about her specialized approach to offering counselling services to men and women behind the wheel. Load posts last week were the third highest in 2023. DAT breaks down the numbers and talks about the impact CVSA’s international road check had on the spot market in today’s Market Update. And Marty Ellis discusses how many trucking companies have dropped out of the industry as a result of recent economic conditions, and some carriers that have found a way to help retain drivers by giving them a piece of the pie.

0:00 – Panel votes “yes” on truck parking bill

10:12– Taking care of your mental health

24:52 – How did Roadcheck affect the spot market?

39:36 – Some good news and some bad news

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act passes out of a U.S. House committee and heads to the House floor after an overwhelming “yes” vote.

Keeping your mental health in check is just as important as your pre-trip inspection. Today, we’ll speak with a licensed therapist about her specialized approach to offering counselling services to men and women behind the wheel.

Load posts last week were the third highest in 2023. DAT breaks down the numbers and talks about the impact CVSA’s international Roadcheck had on the spot market in today’s Market Update.

Marty Ellis has some good news and some bad news. The bad news relates to how many trucking companies have dropped out of the industry as a result of recent economic conditions. The good news is about some carriers that have found a way to help retain drivers by giving them a piece of the pie.

