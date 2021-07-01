Truck parking ban looms closer

Land Line Now, June 30, 2021.

Minneapolis wants to ban all truck parking on city streets. We’ll take a closer look at the issue, as well as what truckers can do.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The U.S. House of Representatives continues to ignore the needs of truck drivers. Another vaccine clinic for truckers is coming to a rest stop in Ohio. And the Navy has landed in a Chicago suburb

II. Truck parking ban – what’s behind it, what you can do

Minneapolis wants to ban all truck parking on city streets – and a vote is coming soon. We’ll take a look at the issue, including what truckers can do.

III. Fireworks and freight

The Fourth of July weekend is upon us and that means lots of freight in the form of beef, hot dogs and of course fireworks.

IV. A bad highway bill continues down the road

The proposed House highway bill has taken another step toward a vote of the full U.S. House – and it continues to contain a significant number of anti-trucking provisions. However, now several more trucking related amendments have been proposed.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information