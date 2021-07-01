Contact Us
Truck parking ban looms closer

June 30, 2021

Land Line Now, June 30, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Minneapolis wants to ban all truck parking on city streets. We’ll take a closer look at the issue, as well as what truckers can do.

Call now on Minneapolis' truck parking ban

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The U.S. House of Representatives continues to ignore the needs of truck drivers. Another vaccine clinic for truckers is coming to a rest stop in Ohio. And the Navy has landed in a Chicago suburb

II. Truck parking ban – what’s behind it, what you can do

Minneapolis wants to ban all truck parking on city streets – and a vote is coming soon. We’ll take a look at the issue, including what truckers can do.

Truckstop.com

III. Fireworks and freight

The Fourth of July weekend is upon us and that means lots of freight in the form of beef, hot dogs and of course fireworks.

IV. A bad highway bill continues down the road

The proposed House highway bill has taken another step toward a vote of the full U.S. House – and it continues to contain a significant number of anti-trucking provisions. However, now several more trucking related amendments have been proposed.

