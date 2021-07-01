Truck parking ban looms closer

Land Line Now, June 30, 2021.
Minneapolis wants to ban all truck parking on city streets. We’ll take a closer look at the issue, as well as what truckers can do.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
The U.S. House of Representatives continues to ignore the needs of truck drivers. Another vaccine clinic for truckers is coming to a rest stop in Ohio. And the Navy has landed in a Chicago suburb
II. Truck parking ban – what’s behind it, what you can do
Minneapolis wants to ban all truck parking on city streets – and a vote is coming soon. We’ll take a look at the issue, including what truckers can do.
III. Fireworks and freight
The Fourth of July weekend is upon us and that means lots of freight in the form of beef, hot dogs and of course fireworks.
IV. A bad highway bill continues down the road
The proposed House highway bill has taken another step toward a vote of the full U.S. House – and it continues to contain a significant number of anti-trucking provisions. However, now several more trucking related amendments have been proposed.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The nomination period for the 2021 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award is open now through July 31. You can find more information and submit nominations on the Transition Trucking website.
- The Pike County General Health District in Pike County, Ohio, is hosting a vaccine clinic July 13. Get the details here.
- OOIDA aggressively opposes HR3684. The bill contains numerous anti-trucking provisions, including one that would raise minimum insurance requirements by more than 160%. Contact your representative today at 202-224-3121 or online here.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Council Bluffs, Iowa. That’s at Exit 48 off Interstates 29 and 80. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- The Minneapolis City Council is on the verge of banning truck parking on all city streets. You can find the details here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA Members Edge.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- It’s helpful for our members to keep us apprised of conditions on the roads and any problems they encounter. If you have situations to report call OOIDA at 816-229-5791 or email Questions@OOIDA.com.