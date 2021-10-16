Contact Us
Truck parking: a problem that could be a solution

October 15, 2021

Land Line Now, Oct. 15, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Another city bans overnight truck parking; a bill would add more spaces; and truck parking is proposed as a supply chain solution.

FHWA wants to hear truck parking

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

New hall of fame enshrines first inductees in ceremony. Some rest areas in Washington state closed due to lack of staffing. And the robot cars are here – and some of them are very confused.

II. Truck parking – California coverage, a city ban and a bill in Congress

A journalist has been covering the truck parking issue for his hometown paper in Northern California. We’ll explain why it matters and discuss another large city banning overnight truck parking, as well as the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

III. Electric trucks – are they practical?

Marty Ellis is hearing from a lot of truckers about the push for more electric vehicles and whether it’s practical for trucks – including the issues of weight, range, charging times and cost. Residents in Eastern Georgia are lining up to oppose construction of a truck stop outside Savannah. And truckers have a chance to speak out. OOIDA has issued a call to action, and we’ll have the details.

IV. Detention time, truck parking called supply chain solutions

The U.S. DOT is asking truckers and others for help identifying how the department can make the supply chain work more efficiently. And OOIDA says issues such as truck parking, detention time and more should be a big part of the discussion.

