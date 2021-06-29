Truck-only per-mile tax now law

Land Line Now, June 28, 2021.

A significant tax on truckers only is now law in Connecticut, charging for each mile run there. But will other states follow their lead?

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

A coalition asks Congress to stop the minimum insurance hike. Two more plead guilty in a New Orleans fake accident scheme. And the New York Yankees finally get a hit in Boston.

II. Filing past-due tax returns

What happens if you don’t file your taxes? Despite what some people say, it doesn’t usually end well, and it happens more than you’d think. But you can get help and make it through.

III. Trading up, sprucing up and buying new

The latest issue of Land Line Magazine is the latest sign that things are returning to “normal.” From trading up and sprucing up your rig to reviews on the newest trucks, we’ll take a look at the June issue.

IV. A tax on trucks for every single mile

A significant tax on truckers only is now law in Connecticut, while the highway bill may finally address a problem for car haulers.

