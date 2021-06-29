Truck-only per-mile tax now law

Land Line Now, June 28, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
A significant tax on truckers only is now law in Connecticut, charging for each mile run there. But will other states follow their lead?
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
A coalition asks Congress to stop the minimum insurance hike. Two more plead guilty in a New Orleans fake accident scheme. And the New York Yankees finally get a hit in Boston.
II. Filing past-due tax returns
What happens if you don’t file your taxes? Despite what some people say, it doesn’t usually end well, and it happens more than you’d think. But you can get help and make it through.
III. Trading up, sprucing up and buying new
The latest issue of Land Line Magazine is the latest sign that things are returning to “normal.” From trading up and sprucing up your rig to reviews on the newest trucks, we’ll take a look at the June issue.
IV. A tax on trucks for every single mile
A significant tax on truckers only is now law in Connecticut, while the highway bill may finally address a problem for car haulers.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA has launched an award program. The OOIDA Go Safely award is part of a new campaign launched by Shell Rotella called The Road to Recovery. The campaign will honor drivers who kept themselves and others safe during the pandemic. If you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else, email your story in to GoSafely@OOIDA.com.
- OOIDA urges truckers to call their representatives and ask them to oppose HR3684. The bill contains numerous anti-trucking provisions, including one that would raise minimum insurance requirements by 167%. Call your representative today at 202-224-3121.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Council Bluffs, Iowa. That’s at Exit 48 off Interstates 29 and 80. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Visit the MBA Tax and Bookkeeping website for more income tax advice and information. You can also get information from the IRS on filing past due tax returns here.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- It’s helpful for our members to keep us apprised of conditions on the roads and any problems they encounter. If you have situations to report call OOIDA at 816-229-5791 or email Questions@OOIDA.com.