Truck drivers aid rescue effort

A group of truck drivers in Nebraska came to the rescue of a woman who was suffering from a mental health crisis on an interstate bridge over I-680. We’ll have the story of how first responders called on the truckers to assist.

A group of truck drivers in Nebraska came to the rescue of a woman who was suffering from a mental health crisis on an interstate bridge over I-680. We'll have the story of how first responders called on the truckers to assist. Also, there are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to auto liability verses general liability. We'll find out the differences and some of the unusual requirements that go with them from Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA's Truck Insurance Department. And a recent federal report shows that the number of traffic deaths continues to rise. But what's the story behind those numbers?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Brake Safety Week has begun. Flash flooding is causing all sorts of problems down South. And a factoring company is down after being the victim of a malware attack.

Which liability is the right liability?

There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to auto liability verses general liability. We’ll find out the differences and some of the unusual requirements that go with them from Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department.

Traffic deaths up

A recent federal report shows that the number of traffic deaths continues to rise. But what’s the story behind those numbers?

