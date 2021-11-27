Land Line Now, Nov. 26, 2021.

We’ll bring you the story of a truck driver, terminal cancer, a Facebook post, and a lasting tribute the driver’s widow will never forget.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The average price for a gallon of diesel has gone down for the first time in more than two months. Canada is going to start requiring that truckers crossing into the country are double-vaccinated. And Vermont has a little fun naming its snowplows ahead of winter weather.

II. Truck driver inspires song

A song inspired by a truck driver is out right now – and that would be a story in and of itself. But there’s so much more to this one. We’ll bring you the story of an OOIDA member, terminal cancer, a Facebook post, a surprise gone wrong and a lasting tribute that the driver’s widow will never forget.

III. Truck driver has to find care for dogs when he heads to hospital

Also, when a Utah trucker out of state suddenly had to check into a hospital, he quickly faced a double crisis – his own health, and how to make sure his two dogs would be taken care of. We’ll have an encore of his story, along with advice on how to prepare if it happens to you.

IV. Cybersecurity warning for the holidays

And two federal law enforcement agencies are sending out a warning about cybersecurity as the holidays approach. I’ll discuss that – plus the latest on TWIC card readers and what the Senate may do about President Biden’s Build Back Better plan – with OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.

