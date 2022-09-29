Toy trucks break a world record

In an effort to show drivers just how much they’re appreciated, Truckstop.com set a new Guinness World Record during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. It took more than 2,000 toy trucks, 30 employees, and some mathematics to claim the title of the largest toy truck sentence in the world.

In an effort to show drivers just how much they’re appreciated, Truckstop set a new Guinness World Record during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. It took more than 2,000 toy trucks, 30 employees, and some mathematics to claim the title of the largest toy truck sentence in the world. Also, how should owner-operators be financially preparing for next year? We’ll get some advice on that – plus the latest on freight and rates on the Members Edge load board this week – with Dean Croke of DAT. And how much of the maintenance can you do on your own truck? We can place Marty Ellis among the other old-timers who think it’s important to know how to do at least some basic items.

A regional emergency declaration has been announced for eight states. OOIDA calls on FMCSA to give an update on the progress of access to broker documents. And electric vehicle infrastructure plans have been announced for all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

