Towing group, OOIDA stand together in fight against speed limiters

There are plenty of issues that pit OOIDA and the Towing and Recovery Association of America against each other, but that’s not always the case. Both organizations are now standing together on the same side of the fight against an FMCSA proposal that would mandate speed limiters on most commercial motor vehicles. Brian Riker of TRAA tells us why his organization has joined the fight – and what they’re doing about it.

Listen to our full show

There are plenty of issues that pit OOIDA and the Towing and Recovery Association of America against each other. But both organizations are standing together in the fight against an FMCSA proposal to mandate speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles. Brian Riker of TRAA tells us why his organization has joined the fight. Also, driving too slowly can be just as dangerous as driving too fast. Dean Croke with DAT shares his thoughts on speed limiters, and talks about what to look for in this week’s market update. And primary season continues with more races that could help decide who will control Congress in the next session.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Thousands more comments pour in over FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate. Spot truckload rates continue to slide. And a water tower silhouette honoring the “Man in Black” is the victim of an unfortunately placed bullet hole.

Speed limiters: Slow is as dangerous as fast

Driving too slowly can be just as dangerous as driving too fast. Dean Croke with DAT shares his thoughts on speed limiters and talks about what owner-operators should be looking for in this week’s market update.

Pennsylvania primaries and control of Congress

Primary season continues with more races that could help decide who will control Congress in the next session. Today, we’ll take a look at what’s happening in Pennsylvania.

