Tickets, warnings and inspections – some advice

When is a ticket not a ticket? When it’s warning. And many truckers dread a warning. So why is that, and what’s the reality? We’ll discuss tickets, warnings, inspections and more with Tom Crowley and Jim Jefferson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
Listen to our full show
The People’s Convoy has reached the end of the line. Navistar is recalling certain International LT tractors. And MATS is over, but the stories from Louisville continue.
News doesn’t always have to be doom and gloom. Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones will join us to talk about some of the fun stories in the March/April edition of Land Line Magazine
Efforts to get more parking for truckers in Washington state continue, as do efforts to get truckers access to bathrooms at facilities they visit as part of their jobs.
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
