Tickets, warnings and inspections – some advice

March 28, 2022

When is a ticket not a ticket? When it’s warning. And many truckers dread a warning. So why is that, and what’s the reality? We’ll discuss tickets, warnings, inspections and more with Tom Crowley and Jim Jefferson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

When is a ticket not a ticket? When it’s warning. And many truckers dread a warning. So why is that, and what’s the reality? We’ll discuss tickets, warnings, inspections and more with Tom Crowley and Jim Jefferson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. Also, news doesn’t always have to be doom and gloom. Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones will join us to talk about some of the fun stories in the March/April edition of Land Line Magazine. And efforts to get more parking for truckers in Washington state continue, as do efforts to get truckers access to bathrooms at facilities they visit as part of their jobs.

The People’s Convoy has reached the end of the line. Navistar is recalling certain International LT tractors. And MATS is over, but the stories from Louisville continue.

Land Line Magazine preview

News doesn’t always have to be doom and gloom. Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones will join us to talk about some of the fun stories in the March/April edition of Land Line Magazine

Parking and bathroom access update

Efforts to get more parking for truckers in Washington state continue, as do efforts to get truckers access to bathrooms at facilities they visit as part of their jobs.

