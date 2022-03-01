Tickets vs. warnings: Which is better?

Getting a warning instead of a ticket can, through a kind of back door, affect your CSA, your PSP and other factors that have a direct impact on you and your ability to make a living. We’ll sort out the facts and offer some advice.
Listen to our full show
Getting a warning instead of a ticket can, through a kind of back door, affect your CSA, your PSP and other factors that have a direct impact on you and your ability to make a living. We’ll sort out the facts and offer some advice. Also, what does one of the most cited poems in American literary history have in common with the current state of trucking? Jami Jones tells us as she previews the March/April issue of Land Line Magazine. And Maryland is one of several states considering reforms to certain types of towing. And an OOIDA official recent testified to state lawmakers there about the situation, and what the Association thinks should be done.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA sets the stage for its emergency declaration to surpass the two-year mark. Ontario authorities give an update on how many trucks were seized during the protests in Ottawa. And an extra $6,000 a month, just to change your dog’s food? There’s always a catch.
A poem and the state of trucking
What does one of the most cited poems in American literary history have in common with the current state of trucking? Jami Jones tells us as she previews the March/April issue of Land Line Magazine.
Towing reform effort in Maryland
Maryland is one of several states considering reforms to certain types of towing. And an OOIDA official recent testified to state lawmakers there about the situation, and what the Association thinks should be done.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The CVSA is hosting a new webinar about hazmat regulations. The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 2. You can register here.
- VIUS has officially begun. OOIDA is encouraging truckers to take part in the survey. Find more information here, or contact the U.S. Census Bureau at 844-395-4085.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Grand Bay, Ala. That’s at Exit 4 off Interstate 10. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Learn more about the services offered by CDL Legal on their website or call them at 913-738-4836.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- OOIDA is supporting two bills in Maryland to reform police-dispatched towing there. The Senate bill is SB 613; the House version is HB 487.