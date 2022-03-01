Tickets vs. warnings: Which is better?

Getting a warning instead of a ticket can, through a kind of back door, affect your CSA, your PSP and other factors that have a direct impact on you and your ability to make a living. We’ll sort out the facts and offer some advice.

Listen to our full show

Getting a warning instead of a ticket can, through a kind of back door, affect your CSA, your PSP and other factors that have a direct impact on you and your ability to make a living. We’ll sort out the facts and offer some advice. Also, what does one of the most cited poems in American literary history have in common with the current state of trucking? Jami Jones tells us as she previews the March/April issue of Land Line Magazine. And Maryland is one of several states considering reforms to certain types of towing. And an OOIDA official recent testified to state lawmakers there about the situation, and what the Association thinks should be done.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA sets the stage for its emergency declaration to surpass the two-year mark. Ontario authorities give an update on how many trucks were seized during the protests in Ottawa. And an extra $6,000 a month, just to change your dog’s food? There’s always a catch.

A poem and the state of trucking

What does one of the most cited poems in American literary history have in common with the current state of trucking? Jami Jones tells us as she previews the March/April issue of Land Line Magazine.

Towing reform effort in Maryland

Maryland is one of several states considering reforms to certain types of towing. And an OOIDA official recent testified to state lawmakers there about the situation, and what the Association thinks should be done.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information