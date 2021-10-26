Tickets: How do you get your record clear?

Land Line Now, Oct. 25, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Tickets, violations and citations can hurt you and your operation, and potentially put you out of service. So how do you clear your record?
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The ATRI survey on industry concerns reveals a disparity between companies and drivers. FMCSA turns the spotlight toward driver retention and detention times again. And the state taking a jab at Ohio over a license plate mistake.
II. Tickets: Eliminating the bad and unfair ones
More than a few truckers have faced a violation that wasn’t a violation, or tickets they think – for good reason – are frivolous or wrong. But anything like that can hurt you and your operations, and potentially put you out of service. So how do you get that off your record?
III. Insurance for the different trucker
Looking to make the switch to car hauling? Or heavy hauls? Or any other specialty operation? There’s a lot to consider, including the big difference in coverage for regular operations vs, specialty ops.
IV. Truck parking – solutions in the states
National issues often make the most progress on the state level. And a good example is the truck parking issue. We’ll have an update.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Authorities are looking for the suspect in a road rage incident in Houston. It happened last week on I-45 North Freeway in north Harris County. Video shows the suspect swerving his vehicle directly in front of a truck on the highway, and the suspect proceeds to the cab and punches the truck driver. If you saw anything, contact the Harris County sheriff’s office at 346-286-1600.
- Women in Trucking has named its 2021 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation. You can see the full list of the companies here.
- Check out Montana’s updated travel information system, which features an enhanced interactive map.
- Starting Wednesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Fargo, N.D. That’s at Exit 348 off Interstate 94. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Learn more about the services offered by CDL Legal on their website or call them at 913-738-4836.
- You can access OOIDA’s ‘Law on the Road’ online courses here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.