Tickets: How do you get your record clear?

Tickets, violations and citations can hurt you and your operation, and potentially put you out of service. So how do you clear your record?

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The ATRI survey on industry concerns reveals a disparity between companies and drivers. FMCSA turns the spotlight toward driver retention and detention times again. And the state taking a jab at Ohio over a license plate mistake.

II. Tickets: Eliminating the bad and unfair ones

More than a few truckers have faced a violation that wasn’t a violation, or tickets they think – for good reason – are frivolous or wrong. But anything like that can hurt you and your operations, and potentially put you out of service. So how do you get that off your record?

III. Insurance for the different trucker

Looking to make the switch to car hauling? Or heavy hauls? Or any other specialty operation? There’s a lot to consider, including the big difference in coverage for regular operations vs, specialty ops.

IV. Truck parking – solutions in the states

National issues often make the most progress on the state level. And a good example is the truck parking issue. We’ll have an update.

