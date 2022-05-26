Contact Us

The facts behind speed limiters

May 25, 2022

|

If you hate the idea of a speed limiter mandate, you may have already let FMCSA officials know what you think about their latest proposal. Emotional reactions are natural, but facts help when you’re making a point. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation stops by Studio A to break down what the research says about speed limiters so your next interaction is backed up by facts.

Listen to our full show

If you hate speed limiters, you may have already let FMCSA officials know what you think. Emotional reactions are natural, but facts help when you’re making a point. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation breaks down what research says about speed limiters. Also, Memorial Day weekend will be a busy one for owner operators. Stephen Petit with DAT talks about the increase of seasonal freight that’s driving up the number of loads. And OOIDA has been supporting a bill that would eliminate truckers’ exemption from the Fair Labor Standards Act. But now, a very powerful set of interests is objecting to the idea.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

California’s controversial misclassification law may not make it to the Supreme Court. An already-volatile fuel market could now be facing a busier-than-normal hurricane system. And the group retracing the beer run made famous by “Smokey and the Bandit.”

Memorial Day and freight

Memorial Day weekend will be a busy one for owner operators. Stephen Petit with DAT talks about the increase of seasonal freight that’s driving up the number of loads posted on the MembersEdge load board.

Group opposes giving truckers overtime pay

OOIDA has been supporting a bill that would eliminate truckers’ exemption from the Fair Labor Standards Act. But now, a very powerful set of interests is objecting to the idea.

