The battle to keep parking open

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, most people were hunkering down in their homes, but truckers were still out on the road, keeping the nation running. And in one state, parking for those truckers was suddenly cut off. As part of our celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll look back at what the Association did to get that parking opened back up.
While new numbers suggest that diesel prices are stabilizing, President Biden calls for oil companies to give consumers a break. TuSimple’s CEO is given the boot and may be under investigation. And why a college is teaching high school students about truckers’ blind spots.
It’s vital to have your truck in good working order when you head out on the road, and the same applies for your health. We’ll focus on U.S. DOT physicals and what you can do to get your health in check with Stephen Kane of Rolling Strong.
Louisiana may consider a higher road user fee to help pay for road and bridge work. Meanwhile, one Florida county is battling in court over a road funding ballot measure.
