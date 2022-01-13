Contact Us
W.W. Williams

Tesla ‘assertive’ mode sparks criticism

January 12, 2022

|

Electric car maker Tesla’s latest move – creating an “assertive mode” for its self-driving feature – is already generating criticism.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

OSHA confirms that most truck drivers will not fall under their vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers. Virginia officials apologize and lay out what went wrong leading up to last week’s traffic jam on I-95. And Tesla is beta testing a self-driving driving mode that includes rolling stops and more frequent speed and lane changes.

II. Biennial update, chain laws, parking and more

Truckers face a host of regular filings they have to make – from taxes to the biennial update. They face different chain laws from state to state and penalties if they don’t follow them. They have to find places to park, and often, the smallest number of spaces are where the most truckers are. We’ll cover several of the recent problems truckers are calling.

III. 2022 looking good for van and reefer

We’re less than two weeks into 2022, but trends are already starting to develop. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us why posted van and reefer loads are up dramatically from this time last year before getting into more of the latest trends and numbers on the spot market.

IV. Tesla gets “assertive” with latest feature

The electric car maker Tesla has a skill at getting publicity, but – especially in trucking – it’s not always good publicity. And the automakers latest move is one that’s already generating criticism.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

LEFT LANE

Left lane rules on the menu in two states

State legislatures are starting their annual sessions, and two states have introduced bills that would tighten left lane rules for trucks.

January 11

truck parking

Parking crisis: What can cities and states do?

Two truck drivers explain the current parking situation to city officials, while OOIDA presses states to do their part to solve the crisis.

January 10

Truck Parking signage

Parking looks to improve in 2022

Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine is optimistic that some big, positive things are coming in 2022 for truck parking.

January 07

highway money driver pay

Driver pay, training on 2022 agenda

The year 2022 is already shaping up to be a busy one, with driver training, a study of driver pay, recruiting more women and more getting under way.

January 06

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Tesla ‘assertive’ mode sparks criticism

Left lane rules on the menu in two states

Parking crisis: What can cities and states do?

Parking looks to improve in 2022

Driver pay, training on 2022 agenda