Tanker driver shortage prediction – does it hold up?

Land Line Now, Sept. 6, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Earlier this year, some predicted a qualified driver shortage could lead to a fuel shortage. We’ll revisit our roundtable discussion.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Clearing up confusion over the FMCSA’s latest exemption extension. Diesel prices go back up – and could go higher thanks to Ida. And the first four inductees in a hall of fame for trucking legends are named.
II. Survey will look at trucks and highways
To figure out what trucks need in terms of highway infrastructure, it’s probably a good idea to know which trucks are going to be on the highways. Now, three federal agencies are preparing to conduct a survey to discover just that – and OOIDA says it could be good news for truckers.
III. Tanker driver shortage prediction – how did it turn out?
Earlier this year, several industry watchers predicted that the U.S. could be headed for fuel shortages this summer, but not because of a drop in supply. And those same groups thought a tanker driver shortage could be the cause. At that time, we held a roundtable discussion on the topic. We’ll have an encore of that today.
IV. Worker classification update
The lawsuit against California’s AB5 – the law meant to determine who is and isn’t an independent contractor – may go to the Supreme Court, while another related law has been ruled unconstitutional.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Elgin, Ill. That’s at Exit 42 off Interstate 90. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- In February 2022, three federal agencies will launch a nine-month Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey. OOIDA is encouraging truckers to take part. Find more information here, or contact the Census Bureau at 844-395-4085.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.