Tanker driver shortage prediction – does it hold up?

Land Line Now, Sept. 6, 2021.

Earlier this year, some predicted a qualified driver shortage could lead to a fuel shortage. We’ll revisit our roundtable discussion.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Clearing up confusion over the FMCSA’s latest exemption extension. Diesel prices go back up – and could go higher thanks to Ida. And the first four inductees in a hall of fame for trucking legends are named.

II. Survey will look at trucks and highways

To figure out what trucks need in terms of highway infrastructure, it’s probably a good idea to know which trucks are going to be on the highways. Now, three federal agencies are preparing to conduct a survey to discover just that – and OOIDA says it could be good news for truckers.

III. Tanker driver shortage prediction – how did it turn out?

Earlier this year, several industry watchers predicted that the U.S. could be headed for fuel shortages this summer, but not because of a drop in supply. And those same groups thought a tanker driver shortage could be the cause. At that time, we held a roundtable discussion on the topic. We’ll have an encore of that today.

IV. Worker classification update

The lawsuit against California’s AB5 – the law meant to determine who is and isn’t an independent contractor – may go to the Supreme Court, while another related law has been ruled unconstitutional.

