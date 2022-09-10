Contact Us
TravelCenters

Taking the pulse of the trucking industry

September 9, 2022

|

If you drive a truck, you’ve got concerns. It goes with the territory – and for nearly 20 years now, the American Transportation Research Institute has been asking both truckers and carriers alike about their top concerns.

Today’s News: OOIDA issues a call to action

FMCSA extends an ELD exemption for big national trade organization, and a new report has the Pennsylvania Turnpike looking for answers.

Roses and Razzberries

From a convoy to honor the late president of a trucking company to a major case of NIMBYism in Montana, we hand out some Roses and Razzberries.

Truck to Success: Oct. 25-27

Whether you’re a potential owner-operator or someone who’s been doing it for years, there’s something for everyone to learn at the OOIDA Foundation’s intensive Truck to Success course.

Listen to our entire show

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

TravelCenters

Related Podcasts

emergency declaration covid

Emergency declaration – model for future relief?

As FMCSA fields comments about the ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, could the agency be considering future changes using the relief as a model?

September 08

bridge toll Pennsylvania welcome sign, photo by Jimmy Emerson, DVM - Flickr

Fighting for truckers in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association has been busy fighting to guarantee better bathroom access for truckers, fighting for more truck parking, and fighting against an expansive tolling plan.

September 07

insurance gambling

“Insurance is like high stakes gambling”

If you want to know why your insurance rates seem to go up or down for no apparent reason, it might help to think of insurance as a whole as high stakes gambling.

September 06

OOIDA makes push to include truck parking in infrastructure plan

OOIDA president on how to improve trucking

Recently, OOIDA’s president joined us to talk about his history in the industry and to discuss some of the issues he’s been working on.

September 05

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Taking the pulse of the trucking industry

Emergency declaration – model for future relief?

Fighting for truckers in Pennsylvania

“Insurance is like high stakes gambling”

OOIDA president on how to improve trucking