Taking the pulse of the trucking industry

If you drive a truck, you’ve got concerns. It goes with the territory – and for nearly 20 years now, the American Transportation Research Institute has been asking both truckers and carriers alike about their top concerns.

Today’s News: OOIDA issues a call to action

FMCSA extends an ELD exemption for big national trade organization, and a new report has the Pennsylvania Turnpike looking for answers.

Roses and Razzberries

From a convoy to honor the late president of a trucking company to a major case of NIMBYism in Montana, we hand out some Roses and Razzberries.

Truck to Success: Oct. 25-27

Whether you’re a potential owner-operator or someone who’s been doing it for years, there’s something for everyone to learn at the OOIDA Foundation’s intensive Truck to Success course.

