Taking a stand on truck parking

An organization provides truckers a safe, secure place to park. A town provides food and shelter to stranded truckers. And a city takes a stand on truck parking. And Marty Ellis is hearing about it all. Also, it’s been two years since COVID-19 changed our lives. Now things are slowly going back to normal, but Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones asks, should truckers really be craving a return to normal? We’ll explore that topic and many others as we take a look at the May issue of Land Line Magazine. And members of Congress had questions about recent supply chain problems – and the secretary of transportation pointed directly at driver retention.

OOIDA says a DOT proposal on using saliva for drug testing shows promise, but there are concerns. Colorado DOT officials unveil a plan to keep I-70 through Glenwood Canyon open this summer. And a 25-mile stretch of highway exclusively for autonomous vehicles is one step closer to being a reality.

Craving a return to normal?

It’s been two years since COVID-19 changed our lives. Now things are slowly going back to normal, but Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones asks, should truckers really be craving a return to normal? We’ll explore that topic and many others as we take a look at the May issue of Land Line Magazine.

Retention and the supply chain

Members of Congress had questions about recent supply chain problems – and the secretary of transportation pointed directly at driver retention.

