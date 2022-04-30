Taking a stand on truck parking

An organization provides truckers a safe, secure place to park. A town provides food and shelter to stranded truckers. And a city takes a stand on truck parking. And Marty Ellis is hearing about it all.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA says a DOT proposal on using saliva for drug testing shows promise, but there are concerns. Colorado DOT officials unveil a plan to keep I-70 through Glenwood Canyon open this summer. And a 25-mile stretch of highway exclusively for autonomous vehicles is one step closer to being a reality.
Craving a return to normal?
Retention and the supply chain
- You can submit your feedback on EPA’s proposed emissions rulemaking here. The comment period is open until May 16.
- The deadline to weigh in on U.S. DOT’s proposal to change its drug testing program is April 29. You can submit comments here.
