Supply chain: Senator, OOIDA talk solutions while ports create problems

Land Line Now, Oct. 21, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
OOIDA speaks out on the real supply chain problems; a senator speaks up for truckers about the parts shortage; and port problems explained.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
A lawsuit opposing FMCSA’s hours-of-service changes is moving forward. California trucking leader says situation at the ports has reached a “state of emergency.” And the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is just about ready for its time in the spotlight.
II. OOIDA spells out the real supply chain problems
The FMCSA is asking questions about the supply chain – and OOIDA has given them a lot to think about. Meanwhile, Congress contemplates two important federal nominees.
III. Senator speaks up for truckers on parts shortage from supply chain issues
A Tennessee senator has gone to bat for truckers over a supply chain problem that’s taken some drivers off the road. OOIDA has issued a call to action, and we’ll have the details. Also, Pennsylvania continues work on a plan for a weigh station bypass system already used by most states, while Michigan debates changing the way they set speed limits.
IV. A look the ports and the supply chain
We continue to follow the progress of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will determine what is spent where for highways for the next few years. And we’ll offer up some new information about what’s happening at the ports.
