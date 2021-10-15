Supply chain problems, plans and myths

Land Line Now, Oct. 14, 2021.

The White House has a supply chain plan. Others use the crisis to push the driver shortage myth. But truckers can get lawmakers the facts.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA says fixing the supply chain starts with addressing detention times. Drivers are reporting problems at drug and alcohol testing sites. And the Egyptian artifacts hiding in plain sight in a couple’s yard.

II. White House supply chain plan: 24-7 at the ports

The White House has announced actions intended to help get the supply chain moving again. And those actions will affect truckers. Meanwhile, the Senate moves closer to Meera Joshi’s confirmation, and new COVID border rules are put in place.

III. States work to curb ticket quotas

New laws in New Jersey and Nevada are designed to curb ticket quotas, and Michigan is trending the same direction. Meanwhile, Michigan also is trying to make life a little easier for timber haulers.

IV. Supply chain myths and solutions

The ongoing debate about supply chain disruptions is very likely to affect the lives of many truckers. However, there’s more on the topic that you need to know – including what truckers are up against, and what they can do.

