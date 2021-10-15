Contact Us
PrePass

Supply chain problems, plans and myths

October 14, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Oct. 14, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

The White House has a supply chain plan. Others use the crisis to push the driver shortage myth. But truckers can get lawmakers the facts.

Supply chain

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA says fixing the supply chain starts with addressing detention times. Drivers are reporting problems at drug and alcohol testing sites. And the Egyptian artifacts hiding in plain sight in a couple’s yard.

II. White House supply chain plan: 24-7 at the ports

The White House has announced actions intended to help get the supply chain moving again. And those actions will affect truckers. Meanwhile, the Senate moves closer to Meera Joshi’s confirmation, and new COVID border rules are put in place.

III. States work to curb ticket quotas

New laws in New Jersey and Nevada are designed to curb ticket quotas, and Michigan is trending the same direction. Meanwhile, Michigan also is trying to make life a little easier for timber haulers.

IV. Supply chain myths and solutions

The ongoing debate about supply chain disruptions is very likely to affect the lives of many truckers. However, there’s more on the topic that you need to know – including what truckers are up against, and what they can do.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

TBS

Related Podcasts

drug and alcohol testing drug test

Drug test centers short on supplies, staff

Drug test facilities are the latest part of the trucking world affected by both supply chain issues and problems filling empty jobs.

October 13

Supply Chain

Supply chain not a trucking problem

Like many in the general public, truckers have trouble getting parts due to supply chain problems; but a trucker shortage was not the cause.

October 12

OOIDA's Todd Spencer, FMCSA's Joe DeLorenzo at Town Hall meeting at GBATS

FMCSA official: Clearinghouse top issue

The recent Guilty by Association Truck Show included the FMCSA’s director of enforcement and compliance answering truckers’ questions.

October 11

California AB5 Port of Los Angeles truck photo

AB5, truckers await court decision

California’s controversial AB5 is waiting on a court ruling that will likely decide its fate – and the fate of thousands of owner-operators.

October 08

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Supply chain problems, plans and myths

Drug test centers short on supplies, staff

Supply chain not a trucking problem

FMCSA official: Clearinghouse top issue

AB5, truckers await court decision