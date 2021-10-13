Contact Us
Int'l Used Trucks

Supply chain not a trucking problem

October 12, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Oct. 12, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Like many in the general public, truckers have trouble getting parts due to supply chain problems; but a trucker shortage was not the cause.

Supply Chain

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Winter weather has arrived, creating dangerous driving conditions throughout the Rockies. A 28th person convicted in staged truck crash scheme. And mourning the loss of an industry leader.

II. Glitter, truckers and the Grand Ole Opry

They say that all that glitters is not gold. Well, in some quarters, all that glitters … is Candy Bass. We’ll share a story from the longtime trucker along with fellow OOIDA life member Richard Conaway involving a truck stop chaplain, the Grand Ole Opry, and a bucketful of glitter. Also, an Iowa couple was asked to show off their quarter-century-old rig at a recent truck show. We’ll hear from them – and get some flu prevention advice from Dr. John McElligott.

III. Pennsylvania tries to ease registration process

A Pennsylvania effort is designed to make it easier for truckers to comply with registration rule, while voters in seven Georgia counties will get a chance to decide on taxes for road work.

IV. Supply chain: the reality behind the headlines

Many truckers have already encountered problems getting vital parts for their rigs because of supply chain issues. Unfortunately, that problem is being used to promote some agendas unrelated to the real problems involved. Also, how to deal with an increase in phishing scams.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

OOIDA's Todd Spencer, FMCSA's Joe DeLorenzo at Town Hall meeting at GBATS

FMCSA official: Clearinghouse top issue

The recent Guilty by Association Truck Show included the FMCSA’s director of enforcement and compliance answering truckers’ questions.

October 11

California AB5 Port of Los Angeles truck photo

AB5, truckers await court decision

California’s controversial AB5 is waiting on a court ruling that will likely decide its fate – and the fate of thousands of owner-operators.

October 08

California

California tries to protect port truckers

California wants to end exploitation of port truck drivers, while also extending a mileage tax pilot program to pay for highways.

October 07

Royal Philips CPAP machines recalled

CPAP recall: Feds search for a solution

A CPAP machine recall and computer chip shortage are creating problems for many truckers. The feds are considering some form of relief.

October 06

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Supply chain not a trucking problem

FMCSA official: Clearinghouse top issue

AB5, truckers await court decision

California tries to protect port truckers

CPAP recall: Feds search for a solution