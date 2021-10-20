Supply chain: drug test delays and educating the mainstream press

Land Line Now, Oct. 19, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Because of the supply chain crisis, some drivers are walking into drug and alcohol testing clinics only to either wait or be turned away.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
In 14-page letter, OOIDA calls on DOT to address long-standing problems in the supply chain. A U.S. Senator sheds light on ongoing issues with DEF sensors. And the company turning reefers into hotel rooms.
II. Supply chain problems hit drug testing
Staying fully compliant is hard enough, but the supply chain crisis is making it even harder than usual for some drivers. Many are walking into clinics to comply with random drug and alcohol testing, only to find themselves waiting and in some cases turned away. We’ll break down the problem and offer advice on what to do. The first induction ceremony for a brand new trucking hall of fame took place recently; we’ll have a report.
III. Local transportation funding votes ahead
County governments from the East Coast to the West will soon hold votes on the use of sales taxes, bonds or other means to pay for transportation work.
IV. Supply chain: Educating the press
Part of OOIDA’s mission that we don’t often talk about is the slow but steady work to get the mainstream press to more accurately represent what’s happening in trucking. The supply chain crisis has offered some real opportunities to move that agenda forward.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Read more on the request for comments to the supply chain issue, and OOIDA’s response.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Missoula, Mont. That’s at Exit 96 off Interstate 90. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- Read notice on the Land Line Now Community Bulletin Board.