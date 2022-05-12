Summer freight pumps up load boards

Summer freight, fresh produce, and construction materials are in high demand, and that’s good news for the load board. Stephen Petit of DAT talks about the increase of freight, and how the higher load-to-truck ratio means better pricing power for carriers.
The White House lays out a blueprint for speeding up infrastructure projects nationwide. Keep your eyes peeled for card skimmers at the pump. And a man with no piloting experience has no choice but to acquire some real quick.
“Nutty” is one of the words Steve Tam of ACT Research would use to describe the current new and used truck market. He has others as well, and none of them are particularly encouraging if you’re looking to upgrade or add on to your fleet. Steve explains where things stand right now – and reads the tea leaves about the market moving forward.
The shape of the next session of Congress – and any trucking issues that come before it – will be shaped to a great extent by the primary elections now underway. And in the Republican Party, one of the big questions is the effect of former President Donald Trump. We’ll discuss the landscape after the latest round of primaries.
