Van and reefer rates continue to slide during the first week of May. We’ll have more details on rates and how they’re being impacted by retailers positioning inventory for summer. Also, our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary continues with a look back at Land Line Magazine, the trusted source for trucking industry news, which first went to press shortly after the Association was founded. And like most truckers, Marty Ellis is getting ready for Roadcheck. Marty will share some of what he learned from a webinar on the topic, and share a story of his own Roadcheck experience.
10:12– Looking back at Land Line Magazine.
24:52 – Summer approaches, but rates slide.
39:36 – Prepping for Roadcheck.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would provide $755 million for additional truck parking. Contact your lawmakers about co-sponsoring this bill today.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Salina, Kan. That’s at Exit 252 off Interstate 70. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA’s executive vice president testifies at a supply chain hearing in Washington. The fight for truck parking continues in D.C. – Rep. Mike Boost speaks out on the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. And the cost of diesel is expected to go down, according to EIA’s May outlook.
Looking back at Land Line Magazine
Our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary continues with a look back at Land Line Magazine, the trusted source for trucking industry news, which first went to press shortly after the Association was founded. From where it started to where it is today, OOIDA President Todd Spencer, OOIDA historian Sandi Soendker and Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones stop by to tell some stories.
Summer approaches, but rates slide
Van and reefer rates continue to slide during the first week of May. We’ll have more details on rates and how they’re being impacted by retailers positioning inventory for summer in today’s Market Update with Stephen Petit of DAT.
Prepping for Roadcheck
Next week brings us the annual Roadcheck inspection blitz. And like most other truckers, Marty Ellis is getting ready. Marty will share some of what he learned from a webinar on the topic and share a story of his own Roadcheck experience.