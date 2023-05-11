Van and reefer rates continue to slide during the first week of May. We’ll have more details on rates and how they’re being impacted by retailers positioning inventory for summer. Also, our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary continues with a look back at Land Line Magazine, the trusted source for trucking industry news, which first went to press shortly after the Association was founded. And like most truckers, Marty Ellis is getting ready for Roadcheck. Marty will share some of what he learned from a webinar on the topic, and share a story of his own Roadcheck experience.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:12– Looking back at Land Line Magazine.

24:52 – Summer approaches, but rates slide.

39:36 – Prepping for Roadcheck.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA’s executive vice president testifies at a supply chain hearing in Washington. The fight for truck parking continues in D.C. – Rep. Mike Boost speaks out on the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. And the cost of diesel is expected to go down, according to EIA’s May outlook.

Back to top

Looking back at Land Line Magazine

Our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary continues with a look back at Land Line Magazine, the trusted source for trucking industry news, which first went to press shortly after the Association was founded. From where it started to where it is today, OOIDA President Todd Spencer, OOIDA historian Sandi Soendker and Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones stop by to tell some stories.

Back to top

Summer approaches, but rates slide

Van and reefer rates continue to slide during the first week of May. We’ll have more details on rates and how they’re being impacted by retailers positioning inventory for summer in today’s Market Update with Stephen Petit of DAT.

Back to top

Prepping for Roadcheck

Next week brings us the annual Roadcheck inspection blitz. And like most other truckers, Marty Ellis is getting ready. Marty will share some of what he learned from a webinar on the topic and share a story of his own Roadcheck experience.

Back to top