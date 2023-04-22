Su, Buttigieg in the hot seats at Congress

AB5 loomed large over Julie Su’s confirmation hearing for labor secretary. Plus, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggests that the U.S. DOT is holding firm on ELDs and speed limiters. Also, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And the government is making a big push to reduce vehicle emissions, with the both California and the Environmental Protection Agency focusing on large trucks. Marty Ellis says that raises all kinds of questions.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Su, Buttigieg in the hot seats.

24:03 – Roses and Razzberries.

38:47 – Electric truck push raises questions.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Su, Buttigieg in the hot seats

Roses and Razzberries

Electric truck push raises questions

