Straight pipes still an option on newer trucks

Listen to our full show

Lots of truckers want those big, shiny straight pipes running up the side of their rig, but it’s not so easy with newer trucks. Or is it? Also, a lot of trucking issues are making headlines both in industry news publications and mainstream media. We’ll review some of those stories. And maintaining a truck is an expensive endeavor. And the stress of doing that is made all the worse by the economics of trucking right now, with low rates and high fuel costs, among other factors. And while most truckers are keeping up, is everyone?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices continue trending downward. OOIDA requests a preliminary injunction against California’s AB5 law. And a new survey looks at the most dangerous roadsides and highway ramps for truck parking.

Trucking in the mainstream press

A lot of trucking issues are making headlines both in industry news publications and mainstream media. We’ll review some of those stories.

Maintenance: Don’t put it off

Maintaining a truck is an expensive endeavor. And the stress of doing that is made all the worse by the economics of trucking right now, with low rates and high fuel costs, among other factors. And while most truckers are keeping up, is everyone?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

