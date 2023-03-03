Contact Us

States take a look at left-lane rules

March 2, 2023

Eight states are taking a look at who can use the left lane when, with many of them focusing on trucks. Meanwhile, a bill that would allow 90,000-pound trucks on Georgia’s highways has undergone some revisions.

Listen to our full show

Eight states are taking a look at who can use the left lane when, with many of them focusing on trucks. Meanwhile, a bill that would allow 90,000-pound trucks on Georgia’s highways has undergone some revisions. Also, knowing what steps to take after receiving a traffic ticket can be crucial when it comes to fighting it. We’ll talk with the Road Law guys to talk about what the process is when you give them a call. And the Biden administration has moved to fill several key positions in the federal government that have a direct impact on trucking.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Another day, another exemption request related to hours of service. Used truck prices are coming down, and sales are up. And the Mid-America Trucking Show announces another honoree for its Wall of Fame.

When you get a traffic ticket – what’s next?

Knowing what steps to take after receiving a traffic ticket can be crucial when it comes to fighting it. We’ll talk with the Road Law guys to talk about what the process is when you give them a call.

Administration fills key transportation positions

The Biden administration has moved to fill several key positions in the federal government that have a direct impact on trucking. Meanwhile, the FMCSA is getting ready to conduct a new study of crashes that involve large trucks. And OOIDA has concerns.

