States offer up fuel tax breaks

States across the country are trying different ways of giving consumers – including truckers – a break on fuel taxes. That includes fuel tax holidays and avoiding automatic fuel tax increases.

Listen to our full show

States across the country are trying different ways of giving consumers – including truckers – a break on fuel taxes. That includes fuel tax holidays and avoiding automatic fuel tax increases. Also, is there, or is there not a shortage of diesel exhaust fluid? That’s the scuttlebutt going around right now. We’ll separate truth from fiction on that – and discuss DataQ challenges. And the halfway point in the year is a good time to take a look at where you are financially, with an eye toward adjusting things moving into the second half of the year. And the same is true of your tax picture.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices are up again on average, but some regions are seeing a bit of relief. A train and dump truck collide, killing at least 3 people. And Daimler is moving forward with finding an alternative to diesel.

DEF shortage: Here are the facts

Is there, or is there not a shortage of diesel exhaust fluid? That’s the scuttlebutt going around right now. We’ll separate truth from fiction on that – and discuss DataQ challenges.

Checking taxes at the halfway point

The halfway point in the year is a good time to take a look at where you are financially, with an eye toward adjusting things moving into the second half of the year. And the same is true of your tax picture.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information