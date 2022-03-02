States eye cuts to fuel taxes

Lawmakers in 10 states are considering changes to fuel taxes, with most wanting to cut the tax. We’ll explain who’s talking about it, what kinds of cuts they’re considering, and how might that affect diesel prices.
Lawmakers in 10 states are considering changes to fuel taxes, with most wanting to cut the tax. We'll explain who's talking about it, what kinds of cuts they're considering, and how might that affect diesel prices. Also, your truck is likely full of sensors and alarms that alert you to the first sign of a problem, and that is a good thing. Such is the case with an overheating tire. So what do we do when that alert comes through? Mike Steiner of Michelin breaks it down for us. And this evening is the State of the Union address, and we fully expect some transportation to make it into the speech. So what's expected, and what does it mean?
The price of diesel continues to climb, with little relief in sight. AAA breaks down why traffic deaths spiked during the pandemic despite fewer people on the road. And OOIDA goes to bat for Maryland truckers who are fighting outrageously high nonconsensual tow bills.
The case of the overheating tire
Your truck is likely full of sensors and alarms that alert you to the first sign of a problem, and that is a good thing. Such is the case with an overheating tire. So what do we do when that alert comes through? Mike Steiner of Michelin breaks it down for us.
State of the Union – what to expect
This evening is the State of the Union address, and we fully expect some transportation to make it into the speech. So what’s expected, and what does it mean?
