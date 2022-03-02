States eye cuts to fuel taxes

Lawmakers in 10 states are considering changes to fuel taxes, with most wanting to cut the tax. We’ll explain who’s talking about it, what kinds of cuts they’re considering, and how might that affect diesel prices.

Listen to our full show

Lawmakers in 10 states are considering changes to fuel taxes, with most wanting to cut the tax. We’ll explain who’s talking about it, what kinds of cuts they’re considering, and how might that affect diesel prices. Also, your truck is likely full of sensors and alarms that alert you to the first sign of a problem, and that is a good thing. Such is the case with an overheating tire. So what do we do when that alert comes through? Mike Steiner of Michelin breaks it down for us. And this evening is the State of the Union address, and we fully expect some transportation to make it into the speech. So what’s expected, and what does it mean?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The price of diesel continues to climb, with little relief in sight. AAA breaks down why traffic deaths spiked during the pandemic despite fewer people on the road. And OOIDA goes to bat for Maryland truckers who are fighting outrageously high nonconsensual tow bills.

The case of the overheating tire

Your truck is likely full of sensors and alarms that alert you to the first sign of a problem, and that is a good thing. Such is the case with an overheating tire. So what do we do when that alert comes through? Mike Steiner of Michelin breaks it down for us.

State of the Union – what to expect

This evening is the State of the Union address, and we fully expect some transportation to make it into the speech. So what’s expected, and what does it mean?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information