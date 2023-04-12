The rules that govern speed limits have become a topic of conversation – and legislation – at state capitals around the country. That includes action that would eliminate the differential in speeds between cars and trucks in some cases, and an increase in speeds for all vehicles in others. Also, the FMCSA recently offered an update on an area many in trucking still find confusing – the drug and alcohol clearinghouse. We’ll hear from Bryan Price, the manager of FMCSA’s drug and alcohol program. And the annual tax filing deadline is coming up fast – very fast – and like everyone else, truckers need to be ready. We’ll find out what’s involved and what you need to know right now.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Florida lawmakers pave the way for a bill that would decrease competition in the truck insurance market. When will the U.S. enter recession territory? Perhaps not as soon as previously thought. And the opposition to electric trucks is strong out there.

Drug and alcohol clearinghouse update

Recently, the FMCSA offered a regulatory update on a number of issues. And that included an area many in trucking still find confusing – the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. We’ll hear from Bryan Price, the manager of FMCSA’s drug and alcohol program.

Getting ready to file taxes

The annual tax filing deadline is coming up fast – very fast – and like everyone else, truckers need to be ready. We’ll find out what’s involved and what you need to know right now from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

States eye changes to speed limits

The rules that govern speed limits have become a topic of conversation – and legislation – at state capitals around the country. That includes action that would eliminate the differential in speeds between cars and trucks in some cases, and an increase in speeds for all vehicles in others.

