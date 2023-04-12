The rules that govern speed limits have become a topic of conversation – and legislation – at state capitals around the country. That includes action that would eliminate the differential in speeds between cars and trucks in some cases, and an increase in speeds for all vehicles in others. Also, the FMCSA recently offered an update on an area many in trucking still find confusing – the drug and alcohol clearinghouse. We’ll hear from Bryan Price, the manager of FMCSA’s drug and alcohol program. And the annual tax filing deadline is coming up fast – very fast – and like everyone else, truckers need to be ready. We’ll find out what’s involved and what you need to know right now.
9:43 – Drug and alcohol clearinghouse update.
24:03 – Getting ready to file taxes.
38:47 – States eye changes to speed limits.
Drug and alcohol clearinghouse update
Recently, the FMCSA offered a regulatory update on a number of issues. And that included an area many in trucking still find confusing – the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. We’ll hear from Bryan Price, the manager of FMCSA’s drug and alcohol program.
Getting ready to file taxes
The annual tax filing deadline is coming up fast – very fast – and like everyone else, truckers need to be ready. We’ll find out what’s involved and what you need to know right now from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.
States eye changes to speed limits
The rules that govern speed limits have become a topic of conversation – and legislation – at state capitals around the country. That includes action that would eliminate the differential in speeds between cars and trucks in some cases, and an increase in speeds for all vehicles in others.