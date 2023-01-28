Contact Us
Spot market: Still looking for the bottom

January 27, 2023

When it comes to the spot market, things look bleak. But information is power, and that’s what the OOIDA Foundation is all about. Research analyst Andrew King stops by to talk about the most recent numbers and long-term trends in the market.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The number of CDL holders testing positive for drugs has jumped. A new kind of exemption request could open up the door for new brake lighting options. And it’s not quite “Carmageddon,” but a major project starting this weekend is going to ruin some days.

Truck parking gains momentum

Your average American has fewer and fewer excuses for being ignorant about truck parking. New bills are being introduced, like the SHIP IT Act, and new projects are being proposed every day that put the issue front and center. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by to brief us on all the latest in our latest edition of the Parking Zone.

Move over – more often now, it’s the law

Most truckers observe a simple courtesy while out on the road. If a car has pulled off on the side of the highway, move over a lane to give them some space. Now, some states are requiring it.

