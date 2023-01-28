Spot market: Still looking for the bottom

When it comes to the spot market, things look bleak. But information is power, and that’s what the OOIDA Foundation is all about. Research analyst Andrew King stops by to talk about the most recent numbers and long-term trends in the market.

When it comes to the spot market, things look bleak. Research analyst Andrew King stops by to talk about the most recent numbers and long-term trends in the market. Also, your average American has fewer and fewer excuses for being ignorant about truck parking. New bills are being introduced, like the SHIP IT Act, and new projects are being proposed every day that put the issue front and center. And most truckers observe a simple courtesy while out on the road. If a car has pulled off on the side of the highway, move over a lane to give them some space. Now, some states are requiring it.

The number of CDL holders testing positive for drugs has jumped. A new kind of exemption request could open up the door for new brake lighting options. And it’s not quite “Carmageddon,” but a major project starting this weekend is going to ruin some days.

Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by to brief us on all the latest in our latest edition of the Parking Zone.

Most truckers observe a simple courtesy while out on the road. If a car has pulled off on the side of the highway, move over a lane to give them some space. Now, some states are requiring it.

