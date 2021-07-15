Spot market explodes over supply chain issues

Land Line Now, July 14, 2021.
Supply chains are in tatters, so it’s no surprise that spot market volume is double this time last year. We’ll find out what’s behind it.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Senate Democrats decide to go big on a new infrastructure package. It’s never been easier to give lawmakers a piece of your mind. And the award for best dad joke of the year goes to…
II. Insurance increase could spike road-building costs
The proposed move to drastically increase minimum insurance requirements wouldn’t just hurt owner-operators. The director of government affairs for the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association says the cost of road construction projects would increase at every level, delivering a major blow to the federal government’s purchasing power.
III. Spot market gets a boost from supply chain problems
IV. A new, better, easier way to speak out
We often talk about how important it is to be involved in the political process, mainly by either calling, writing or emailing your representatives and senators. Now, OOIDA is offering a better and easier way to keep track of issues and make your voice heard.
