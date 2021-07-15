Contact Us
Spot market explodes over supply chain issues

July 14, 2021

Land Line Now, July 14, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Supply chains are in tatters, so it’s no surprise that spot market volume is double this time last year. We’ll find out what’s behind it.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Senate Democrats decide to go big on a new infrastructure package. It’s never been easier to give lawmakers a piece of your mind. And the award for best dad joke of the year goes to…

II. Insurance increase could spike road-building costs

The proposed move to drastically increase minimum insurance requirements wouldn’t just hurt owner-operators. The director of government affairs for the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association says the cost of road construction projects would increase at every level, delivering a major blow to the federal government’s purchasing power.

III. Spot market gets a boost from supply chain problems

Supply chains are in tatters, so it’s no surprise that spot market load volumes are double what they were this time last year. We’ll dig into that – plus what carriers should be looking for as we hit back-to-school shopping season.

IV. A new, better, easier way to speak out

We often talk about how important it is to be involved in the political process, mainly by either calling, writing or emailing your representatives and senators. Now, OOIDA is offering a better and easier way to keep track of issues and make your voice heard.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

brokers

Brokers, carriers try new tricks on truckers

Some truckers can’t get new rate confirmations from brokers when a receiver turns them away or get their escrow back from carriers.

July 13

police ticket quotas Amber Alert

The odd case where you may want a ticket

Did you get marked up in a Driver Vehicle Inspection Report? We’ll explain why you might want a ticket for the very same violation.

July 12

Roundtable on driver retention, supply chain

The U.S. DOT hosts a roundtable on driver retention and the supply chain and seems open to change. Plus, fuel cards and truck parking problems.

July 09

entry level driver training rule

Better driver training, safer roads: registry launched

A new registry lays the groundwork for better driver training and safer roads. Plus, a move to cut out the middle (repair) man.

July 08

Brokers, carriers try new tricks on truckers

The odd case where you may want a ticket

Roundtable on driver retention, supply chain

Better driver training, safer roads: registry launched